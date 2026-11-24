BIR (AP) — A new court filing by the Southeastern Conference in a federal lawsuit against LSU states that conference plans to meet next week to vote on whether to expel LSU from the league it helped found.

The lawsuit, filed in Birmingham, Alabama, stems from LSU's recent attempts since the beginning of the fall semester to add football and basketball players who were recently under contract with NFL and NBA teams.

Although LSU and football coach Lane Kiffin decided against fielding two football players who'd won state court injunctions allowing them to play at the college level again, the Tigers' basketball team did play RJ Luis Jr. — who'd spent parts of the 2025 NBA offseason with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics — in a victory over Louisiana-Monroe last week.

“The lawsuit seeks to protect the Conference’s ability to govern itself and to enforce the rules and policies its member universities have voluntarily adopted,” the SEC said in a statement Monday.

“The Conference maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership and that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletics programs," the statement continued, adding that the new filing "advances the Conference’s obligation to defend its governance framework and the shared interests of its member universities.”

Luis scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 15 minutes on the court in his only game for LSU thus far and was note made available to speak with media after the game.

LSU coach Will Wade indicated that he would continue to play Luis as long as he was eligible. But before LSU played again last weekend, LSU president Wade Rousse released a statement saying he’d instructed Wade to stop playing Luis for the time being.

A state district court judge in Baton Rouge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the NCAA or SEC from declaring Luis ineligible or punishing LSU for playing him.

The SEC has stated that it will abide by that ruling, but only as long as it is in effect, and maintains the position that LSU is breaking SEC rules. The league also has argued that it is unclear who controls Louisiana's flagship state university because of Louisiana's Gov. Jeff Landry's instillation of new leadership at the institution — including the university president, members of the LSU Board of Supervisors and Athletic Director Verge Ausberry.

This marks the second time since September that the SEC has threatened to kick LSU out , but it remains possible, as with the first instance, that LSU will take action to appease the league before its scheduled Dec. 3 meeting.

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