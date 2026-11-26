PITTSBURGH (AP) — A season on the brink of crumbling. A disgruntled quarterback unhappy with the state of things. A team in need of a jolt.

Mason Rudolph has been here before, and a lot of other places, too, during a nearly decade-long career that's consistently thrust him into uncomfortable situations.

Still, not quite like this.

When Rudolph trots onto the field on Friday for the chaos-laden Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) as they host Denver (8-2), he'll be replacing a good friend and mentor in Aaron Rodgers , whose ugly departure this week shook one of the NFL's proudest franchises to its very foundation.

And he'll do it while playing for a head coach in Mike McCarthy whose reputation was forever tarnished and locker room presence diminished — at least temporarily — following Rodgers' scorched-earth appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” following the four-time MVP's stunning benching and dismissal.

“Does it put some of us in an awkward space? Yes,” Rudolph said at the end of a dizzying 24 hours when he was thrust from trusted backup to starter. “But, again, it’s just another sort of opportunity to overcome adversity, and I think we’ll all look back on this as good experience.”

Or at least a defining one for both Rudolph and the current iteration of the Steelers.

If there's anyone uniquely qualified for the challenge of picking up the pieces, it's Rudolph. The checklist of things Rudolph has endured since being selected in the third round of the 2018 draft reads like something straight of Shakespeare.

There was the ugly brawl in Cleveland in 2019 that ended with then-Browns defensive tackle Myles Garrett ripping off Rudolph's helmet and swinging it at him. There was his subsequent benching for undrafted rookie free agent Duck Hodges. There was the tie against Detroit in 2021 when he made a spot start after Ben Roethlisberger tested positive for COVID-19 less than 24 hours before kickoff. There was the promise that he was in the mix to be Roethlisberger's successor in the spring of 2022, only to have the team sign Mitch Trubisky , then draft Kenny Pickett and bump Rudolph to the third string.

And then there was 2023, when he took over for an injured Pickett and an ineffective Trubisky and sparked a three-game winning streak that helped the Steelers sneak into the playoffs. His reward? The team opted not to re-sign him as they chased Russell Wilson and Justin Fields .

Rudolph came back in 2025, then served as insurance behind Rodgers while Pittsburgh took stabs at finding the quarterback of the future in Will Howard and Drew Allar , young players whose day could come very soon.

So yeah, it's been a lot.

“I've had some interesting chapters in my career,” Rudolph said. “But absolutely you draw on those things and they help you push forward.”

Given the messiness of Pittsburgh's week — from wide receiver DK Metcalf's meltdown in Philadelphia to Rodgers' ignominious exit — it can be hard to remember that everything is still in front of the Steelers. Pittsburgh is firmly in playoff contention and sits just one game back of AFC North front-runner Cincinnati as the stretch run begins.

There's plenty to play for, to be sure. Perhaps most important is a chance to shift the narrative back to what's happening on the field, not what's happening off it.

“Really, it’s important to block the noise out and go play a football game, as cliche as it sounds, and support the black and gold,” Rudolph said.

It won't be easy against the streaking Broncos, who have won six straight games to surge to the AFC West lead. Denver isn't without its issues. Coach Sean Payton suspended running back JK Dobbins for conduct detrimental to the team on Tuesday, though it failed to generate the national rubbernecking of the drama in Pittsburgh.

Once the ball is kicked off, things will return to normal for at least three hours. Responsible play by Rudolph, 9-9-1 as a starter, could help extend that feeling in Pittsburgh for a while longer.

“I think these are tough times, but you overcome it together,” Rudolph said. “And I feel fully confident that this team will be able to turn the page and come out with some fire on Friday.”

Need to know

Denver (8-2) at Pittsburgh (6-4).

When/where to watch: Friday, 3 p.m., EST, Prime.

Latest odds: Broncos by 3 1/2.

Against the spread: Broncos 8-2, Steelers 6-4.

Last week: Broncos beat Raiders 38-24; Steelers lost to Eagles 19-16.

Last meeting: Steelers beat Broncos 13-6 on Sept. 15, 2024, in Denver.

Series record: Broncos lead 20-14-1.

Matchup to watch

Pittsburgh's offensive line vs. Denver's pass rush. The new-look Steelers line, with Spencer Anderson replacing injured Mason McCormick at left guard, struggled in Philadelphia while surrendering five sacks. The task could be even tougher against a defense that brings pressure from all over. Five Broncos players have at least three sacks.

Stats and stuff

— The game is Pittsburgh's first on a Friday since Sept. 20, 1946, when the Steelers defeated the then-Chicago Cardinals 14-7. The Broncos last played on a Friday on Dec. 20, 1985, a 27-24 victory over then-AFC West-rival Seattle.

— Pittsburgh's run game has ground to a halt during its two-game slide, particularly in the first half. The Steelers had just 49 yards rushing combined in the opening two quarters against Cincinnati and Philadelphia, which only puts more pressure on a passing game that has struggled to generate big plays down the field.

— The Steelers could have their full complement of receivers for the first time in nearly two months if Michael Pittman Jr. is activated off injured reserve as McCarthy expects. Pittman hasn't played since injuring his right foot in a loss to Cleveland on Oct. 1.

— Denver DL Sai’vion Jones and OLB Dondrea Tillman each tipped punts in the Broncos' 38-24 win over Las Vegas last weekend, when Denver’s defense got its hands on nine of Fernando Mendoza’s passes, including Ja’Quan McMillian’s victory-sealing pick-6 in the closing minutes.

— The Broncos have posted 8-2 starts or better in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1996-98, which included consecutive Super Bowl wins behind John Elway, Terrell Davis and Steve Atwater.

— Denver's Jonah Coleman set career highs with 111 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries last week, becoming the first Broncos running back since Clinton Portis in 2002 to top 100 yards and score three times in a game. Coleman is the first NFL rookie to do that since Antonio Gibson in 2020.

AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton in Denver contributed to this report.

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