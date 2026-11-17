HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Kirk Cousins, in his half a season as the Raiders' starting quarterback, was a master of avoiding sacks by moving in the pocket just enough and quickly getting rid of the ball.

He made a shaky Las Vegas offensive line look competent in pass protection.

Sunday's 21-13 loss to Seattle and the Seahawks' top-level defense was a reminder of not only how far the Raiders' offensive line needs to go, but also the learning curve for rookie Fernando Mendoza as he adjusts to the NFL.

Mendoza was sacked six times in his first career start since replacing Cousins , who was traded to Minnesota.

“I think that is a big area,” Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said Monday. “Yes, he’s going to be growing in all phases, and that one for sure.”

Mendoza, the top pick in this year's draft and whose shoulders many Raiders fans put their hopes upon, took the blame for the sacks. He said he was confused by Seattle coach Mike Macdonald “playing chess” with his Dark Side defense.

“I think it’s important to learn and grow from this, to throw my hot routes more often, to throw accurate balls when getting hit,” Mendoza said.

It was quite a debut assignment, facing a Seahawks defense that might be the NFL's best.

Then throw in a Raiders offensive line that struggled to sustain blocks, the lack of an effective running game and a wide receiver group that, to be charitable, is lacking.

Plus, star tight end Brock Bowers missed the second half with an injured right ankle .

Not exactly an ideal situation for Mendoza.

“His approach has been excellent since he got here,” Kubiak said. “He’s a competitor. It’s his first NFL start. I thought he played well enough for us to win, especially in that first half, and we didn’t close it out in the second half.”

What’s working

No turnovers and no penalties. Sunday's game was just the third time in franchise history the Raiders have posted zeros in both categories, also accomplishing it in 2024 against Denver and 2023 against Kansas City.

Avoiding mistakes isn't new this season. The Raiders are 10th in turnover differential at plus-3 and have the fewest penalties per game (5.4) and penalty yardage (41.3).

What needs help

Bowers' ability to stay healthy. Injuries have become a trend for the physical, pass-catching tight end. Bowers was hampered by a knee injury last season and sat out the first two games this year after having a knee procedure. If the best ability indeed is availability, that's the part of his game Bowers most needs to improve.

Stock up

Raiders fans. There was a movement going into Mendoza's first start for fans to remain seated when he scored his first touchdown. And that's exactly what many did when he ran into the end zone on a 10-yard quarterback draw on the Raiders' first series.

Mendoza's mother, Elsa, uses a wheelchair because of multiple sclerosis. Her husband, Fernando Sr., remains seated next to her during their son's games rather than standing and cheering.

Mendoza was moved when told about the fans' tribute to his parents.

“Means a lot to my family and I,” Mendoza said. “I just can’t thank you guys enough. On a dark day, that brings a smile to my face.”

Stock down

Veteran cornerback Eric Stokes was benched for part of the game after the Seahawks scored two long touchdowns on broken plays.

“When you have a big play and you’re not finishing the down, then yes,” Kubiak said. “However, No. 5 (Stokes) has been one of our key players this year. He covers the best receivers every week. He gives great effort. There were a couple plays there that he did not, but that doesn’t mean that he’s not a player that we’re going to count on moving forward.

“And it wasn’t just him. We’ve got to continue to attack the quarterback and not let him get the pass off, either.”

Injuries

Kubiak said Bowers' ankle injury isn't as serious as previously feared, calling him day to day.

“But it's still a significant injury, so we'll keep monitoring him,” Kubiak said.

Key number

Minus-17 — Las Vegas' total yardage over its first five drives of the second half. The Raiders picked up 44 yards on their final series for a field goal to get within eight points, but couldn't make up the difference.

Next steps

The Raiders visit the AFC West rival Broncos on Sunday.

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