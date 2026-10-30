Thomas, Broberg lead Blues to 4-1 win over Bruins
The home team secured a four to one victory over the visitors; this win ended a six game losing streak against them
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ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Philip Broberg each had a goal and two assists to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.
Before the win, the Blues were 0-3-3 in their last six games against Bruins at home since Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final on June 3, 2019.
Jimmy Snuggerud and Jake Neighbours scored a power-play goal for St. Louis and Joel Hofer recorded 31 saves.
James Hagens scored for the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman stopped 14 shots.
St. Louis went ahead 2-1 on a wrist shot from the top of the slot by Broberg at 5:17 of the second period. Connor McMichael passed from behind the net to an open Broberg, whose shot went just inside the right post.
The Blues extended the lead to 3-1 on a goal by Thomas at 12:08. He took the puck from Justin Barron at the blue line, skated to the high slot and fired a wrist shot high to beat Swayman.
Neighbours scored a power-play goal at 12:42 of the third period.
Hagens deflected a shot by Casey Mittelstadt, giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 5:28 of the first period.
Snuggerud tied it 1-1 when he scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from the left faceoff circle. The goal at 15:43 snapped a 138:38 scoreless skid for the Blues.
Thomas assisted on the goal. He passed Brian Sutter for sole possession of fourth place on the Blues franchise list.
Up next
Bruins: Host Blackhawks on Saturday.
Blues: Play Red Wings in Detroit on Saturday.
See AP’s full NBA coverage here
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