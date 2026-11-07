Thomas runs for 2 TDs; FSU beats BC 31-24 to make interim coach Rick Stockstill a winner in 1st game

BOSTON (AP) — Amari Thomas ran for two touchdowns, his second an 11-yarder to put Florida State ahead late in the fourth quarter, and the Seminoles beat Boston College 31-24 on Saturday to make interim coach Rick Stockstill a winner in his first game.

Ashton Daniels completed 15-of-26 passes for 178 yards with an interception for Florida State (4-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won on the road for the first time since Nov. 25, 2023.

Mason McKenzie hit 15 of 27 for 166 and two TDs and a pick for BC (4-5, 2-4).

With it tied at 24-all, the Seminoles marched 90 yards in 14 plays, with Thomas breaking to the outside for the go-ahead score with 2:29 left.

McKenzie was shaken up and left midway into the third quarter, but returned the next series and capped off a crazy trick play when everyone on offense spun around in a circle before they lined up in a spread formation, snapped it and he tossed an underhanded pass for a two-yard TD to Javarius Green that pushed BC ahead 24-21.

Gabe Panikowski’s 22-yard field goal tied it.

Playing its first game since firing coach Mike Norvell after six-plus seasons , Florida State erased a 17-7 second-quarter deficit by putting up two TDs in the final six minutes of the half. Thomas’ 20-yard TD run down the right sideline sliced the gap to three points.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski had a one-yard scoring run on a fake field goal with 51 seconds left, pushing Florida State in front 21-17.

Coming off the most lopsided loss in the two-plus year tenure under coach Bill O’Brien last week at Duke, the Eagles scored on the game’s opening drive with Bo MacCormack III going in for a 6-yard TD run en route to a 10-0 lead.

Seminoles center Bradyn Welch-Joiner was carted off with what appeared to be an inflatable cast on his right foot/ankle.

What a play

Trailing 17-14, the Seminoles lined up for what looked like a chip-shot, 20-yard field goal, but holder Carter Jula flipped a perfect lateral over his shoulder to Panikowski , who caught it in stride and scored.

The takeaway

Florida State: How things have changed for the Seminoles since they took No. 1 Miami to double OT in a loss on Oct. 17. New coach coming, new AD and looking to revive what was once a power. But, as tough as its been, they can still become bowl eligible.

Boston College: The path to bowl eligibility became a lot tougher with games against Miami and Notre Dame left in their final three.

Up next

Florida State: At Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Boston College: At No. 11 Notre Dame next Saturday.

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