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Thompson has 17 as Mount St. Mary’s takes down Loyola (MD) 68-57

Mount St Mary's defeated Loyola 68-57 on Friday; the winning team maintained a lead throughout the second half

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Thompson has 17 as Mount St. Mary’s takes down Loyola (MD) 68-57
Thompson has 17 as Mount St. Mary’s takes down Loyola (MD) 68-57

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Redd Thompson scored 17 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Loyola (Maryland) 68-57 on Friday.

Thompson added six rebounds and five assists for the Mountaineers (1-1). Abdou Khadre Kebe scored 15 points while going 7 of 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds. Wilguens Exacte Jr. had 14 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Leo Ricketts led the way for the Greyhounds (0-2) with 15 points and four steals. Loyola also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Sebastien Emenalo.

Mount St. Mary’s took the lead with 5:02 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Thompson led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 29-22 at the break. Mount St. Mary’s used a 10-0 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 50-37 with 8:07 left in the half.

Up next

Mount St. Mary’s next game is Friday against Virginia Tech on the road, and Loyola hosts Washington (MD) on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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