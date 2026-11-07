Three Billy Edwards TD passes lift UNC to 38-21 win over UConn in Belichick's return to New England

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Billy Edwards threw for three touchdowns and North Carolina scored 21 points off three turnovers as the Tar Heels defeated UConn 38-21 to snap a two-game losing streak in coach Bill Belichick’s return to New England.

It was Belichick's first game back coaching in New England since his tenure with the NFL's Patriots came to an end.

Timir Hickman-Collins returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown and had a fumble recovery to set up a 6-yard touchdown pass from Edwards to Jordan Shipp. Edwards had a fourth-down completion and put the game away with a 3-yard scoring pass to Jelani Thurman with 3:38 remaining after Jalon Thompson's interception gave the ball back to the Tar Heels.

Kalieb Osborne had completions of 23 and 28 yards and a 25-yard run to set up Cyncir Bowers' 13-yard touchdown run to pull UConn within seven points with 10:01 remaining in the third quarter.

Benjamin Hall had a 39-yard touchdown run and Edwards connected with Jelani Thurman on a 3-yard touchdown with 24 seconds remaining in the first half.

Osborne threw touchdown passes of 18 yards to Ryder Treadway and 24 yards to Cam Abshire as the Huskies trailed 28-14 at halftime.

Belichick, Diaco back in Connecticut

Belichick coached the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles. He played at Wesleyan University from 1971-74, which is about 20 miles away from Rentschler Field. Belichick nearly guided North Carolina to a win over No. 1 Miami last week.

Bob Diaco, North Carolina's defensive line coach, coached UConn from 2014-16. UConn won six games in Diaco's second season before losing to Marshall in the St. Petersburg Bowl. He was fired after a 3-9 record in 2016. Diaco went 11-26 in his three seasons with the Huskies.

Up next

North Carolina hosts Louisville on Nov. 14.

UConn is home against James Madison on Nov. 14.

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