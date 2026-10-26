Thunder stay undefeated with a 108-101 victory over the Clippers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai-Gilgeous Alexander scored 34 points, Ajay Mitchell had 18 off the bench and the Oklahoma City Thunder stayed undefeated with a 108-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

Isaiah Hartenstein added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which won its third straight to start the season but lost three players to injury, including All-Star guard Jalen Williams, who went down hard on a drive to the basket with 1:14 left. Williams left the court on a stretcher with towels covering his left leg.

Guard Cason Wallace (left shoulder soreness) and forward Jaylin Williams (right wrist soreness) left the game in the first quarter and did not return. Mitchell was 8-of-14 shooting with six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 27 minutes.

Darius Garland scored 16 points for Los Angeles (1-2). Kris Dunn and Brook Lopez had 15 points each for the Clippers, who pulled to 97-96 on a 3-point shot by Derrick Jones Jr. with three minutes left ut never got any closer.

Up next

Clippers: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Thunder: Host Phoenix on Monday night.

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