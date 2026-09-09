Tiafoe gives Michelsen a hug and a shoulder to cry on after his US Open victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe knew Alex Michelsen needed a shoulder to cry on.

So after handing his fellow American a crushing defeat in the U.S. Open quarterfinals Tuesday, Tiafoe held Michelsen in a long embrace while the 22-year-old sobbed into his shoulder .

Michelsen was playing in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal and was just a few points from winning it after taking the first two sets. The No. 11-seeded Tiafoe came back to win 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6), starting his turnaround after Michelsen failed to serve out the match with a 5-4 lead in the third set.

“But he’s a hell of a player, man,” Tiafoe said. “I mean, he easily could have won today so shout out to Alex Michelsen.”

This was the third pro match between the two, with Tiafoe winning both previous encounters. Michelsen said after his fourth-round victory that he had improved and would try to change things.

“He’s also an unbelievable guy and a very good friend of mine,” Michelsen added.

Tiafoe is 28, one of the leaders of American men's tennis and a fan favorite at the U.S. Open, where he has reached his third semifinal.

He said Sunday in looking ahead to the match that he had developed a friendship with Michelsen.

“We have a good relationship,” he said. “We’re always laughing and joking.”

Michelsen left the court with a towel on his head, raising his arm to acknowledge the cheers from the crowd.

See AP’s full tennis coverage here