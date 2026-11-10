Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle wins AL Rookie of the Year award after stellar all-around season

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle won the American League Rookie of the Year award Monday night after a stellar all-around season that sets him up to be a franchise cornerstone for the next decade.

McGonigle — who played most of the season at just 21 years old — had a .278 batting average and .806 OPS with 18 homers, 72 RBIs, 28 doubles and 12 stolen bases while splitting time between third base and shortstop. He's the first Tigers player to win the award since pitcher Michael Fulmer in 2016 and the first Tigers infielder since Lou Whitaker in 1978.

The Tigers thought enough of McGonigle's potential that they signed him to a $150 million, eight-year deal in April , just a few weeks into his rookie season. He backed up that confidence by making the All-Star team and helping the Tigers remain in the playoff race for much of the summer.

McGonigle received 28 of 30 first-place votes. The balloting was conducted before the postseason.

The other two AL finalists were Cleveland Guardians left-hander Parker Messick and Boston Red Sox lefty Payton Tolle. Messick had a 12-9 record with a 2.56 ERA and 193 strikeouts while Tolle was 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 171 strikeouts.

The National League winner will be announced later Monday night.

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