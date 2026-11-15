Saltar al contenido principal

Tim Hill and Yankees agree to $2.25 million, 1-year contract, AP source says

The relief pitcher signed a one-year deal with the team; the contract includes a club option for the upcoming seasons

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Tim Hill and Yankees agree to $2.25 million, 1-year contract, AP source says
Tim Hill and Yankees agree to $2.25 million, 1-year contract, AP source says

Left-hander Tim Hill is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $2.25 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Hill's deal includes a $2.5 million club option for 2028, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced. Hill's deal was first reported by ESPN.

A 36-year-old reliever, Hill was 5-2 with a 4.60 ERA and two saves in 58 2/3 innings over 67 appearances last season. He allowed a career-high 12 homers, three more than his previous high.

Hill's 68.8% ground-ball percentage led the major leagues among pitchers with 50 or more innings. He held left-handed batters to a .213 batting average while righties hit .293 against him.

New York signed Hill in June 2024 following his release by the Chicago White Sox. He is a nine-year major league veteran who also has pitched for Kansas City (2018-19) and San Diego (2020-23).

He had a $3 million salary this year under an option the Yankees exercised, then became a free agent.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

LA NACION
News Services
  1. Una prueba de fuego para el futuro del Gobierno
    1

    Una prueba de fuego para el futuro del Gobierno

  2. Todo sigue igual: de la revelación íntima de Araceli González al reclamo inesperado de Toto Kirzner
    2

    Todo sigue igual: de la revelación íntima de Araceli González al reclamo inesperado de Toto Kirzner

  3. Luz amarilla del semáforo: cuándo hay que frenar y qué dice la ley de tránsito
    3

    Luz amarilla del semáforo: cuándo hay que frenar y qué dice la ley de tránsito

  4. Beligoy compró un lujoso departamento de 380 m2, siete días antes del Mundial de Fútbol
    4

    Federico Beligoy compró un lujoso departamento de 380 m2, siete días antes del Mundial de Fútbol