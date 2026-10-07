Titans' Cam Ward laughs off video of him waiting for reporters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Ward was in a joking mood Wednesday when asked about the viral video of him waiting for reporters after the Tennessee Titans’ 24-18 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Last Sunday, the Titans had their live feed open as Ward’s news conference was about to begin. The beat reporters on the trip were still in the locker room interviewing other players. Ward turned to a Titans public-relations staffer and said, “They’ve got three minutes.”

Reporters soon arrived and the session began as scheduled, but video of Ward's comment went viral on social media and he took some criticism. On Wednesday, the second-year quarterback laughed and then addressed the matter.

“If they’re talking about that, that’s something for them to talk about,” Ward said. “And you need something to talk about, I’d rather them talk about that than our performances. We’re just trying to put a good product on the field.”

Ward said he didn't know about the video until much later.

“The people in this locker room know what kind of person I am. My family knows what type of person I am, where any fan or other person out there on social media, what they think of who I am as a person will never have any meaning,” he said.

Ward was then asked jokingly if he loved talking to the media.

“Getting to talk to y’all, I say I love talking to y’all because with y’all, you know the drill, you know there’s just some stuff we’ve got to say. But with it, who wouldn’t want to get up here and do this? We get to get up here and do stuff that people dream of,” Ward said.

Titans seek a much-needed divisional win

Ward and the Titans host the Houston Texans on Sunday in a matchup of 0-4 teams. It's the first AFC South game this season for Tennessee, which has not won a division game since a 32-27 victory at Houston on Nov. 24, 2024, a span of 10 games.

Roster move

The Titans activated cornerback Joshua Williams into his return-to-play window from injured reserve. Williams was placed on IR before the season with a pectoral injury.

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