Today in History: December 1, Rosa Parks refuses to give up bus seat

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2026. There are 30 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks, a Black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama. The incident sparked a yearlong boycott of the city's buses and helped fuel the U.S. civil rights movement.

Also on this date:

In 1824, the U.S. presidential election was turned over to the House of Representatives after none of the candidates — John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William H. Crawford and Henry Clay — won a majority of the electoral vote. The House went on to elect Adams as president in February 1825.

In 1913, the Ford Motor Co. officially launched a pioneering moving assembly line at its Michigan automaking plant. The assembly line revolutionized the mass production of cars, which were built as they moved along a mechanized belt at 6 feet per minute.

In 1959, 12 nations, including the U.S., signed the Antarctic Treaty in Washington, D.C., pledging to strictly reserve Antarctica for scientific cooperation and other peaceful purposes while prohibiting military activity and nuclear testing on the ‘White Continent.’

In 1965, the first “Freedom Flight” from Cuba to the United States landed in Miami. Over the next eight years, the twice-daily flights allowed more than 250,000 Cuban refugees to immigrate to the U.S. under an agreement between both nations.

In 1969, the U.S. government held its first draft lottery for military service since World War II.

In 1990, two workers, one from Britain and the other from France, used jackhammers to smash through the last bit of rock separating them beneath the English Channel, joining the two ends of the Channel Tunnel.

In 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the Soviet Union.

In 2009, President Barack Obama ordered 30,000 more U.S. troops into the war in Afghanistan but promised during a speech to cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to begin withdrawals in 18 months.

In 2020, a huge radio telescope in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, that played a key role in astronomical discoveries for more than half a century collapsed. It once had been the largest single-dish radio telescope in the world.

In 2025, Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, met Christian, Sunni, Shiite and Druze leaders in Beirut, Lebanon, during his first papal trip that began with a stop in Turkey.

Today’s Birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 87. Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 82. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 81. Model-actor Carol Alt is 66. Actor Jeremy Northam is 65. Baseball Hall of Famer Larry Walker is 60. Actor Néstor Carbonell is 59. Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman is 56. Actor Riz Ahmed is 44. Singer-actor Janelle Monáe is 41. Actor Sarah Snook is 39. Actor Zoe Kravitz is 38. Model Chanel Iman is 36. Princess Aiko of Japan is 25. Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin is 23.