Today is Friday, Dec. 11, the 345th day of 2026. There are 20 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 11, 1936, Britain’s King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson; his brother, Prince Albert, became King George VI.

Also on this date:

In 1816, Indiana was admitted to the Union as the 19th U.S. state.

In 1941, Nazi Germany and Italy formally declared war on the United States in World War II, days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the near-immediate U.S. declaration of war on Japan.

In 1946, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was established.

In 1972, Apollo 17 commander Gene Cernan guided space vehicle Challenger to a lunar landing, where he and Harrison “Jack” Schmitt became the last two Apollo astronauts to walk on the moon. They returned to Earth days later with astronaut Ronald Evans aboard the command module.

In 1978, nearly $6 million in cash and jewelry were stolen from the Lufthansa cargo terminal at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport; the ‘Lufthansa Heist,’ the largest cash robbery in history at the time, was immortalized in the film “Goodfellas.”

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed legislation creating a $1.6 billion environmental “Superfund” to pay for cleaning up hazardous chemical spills and toxic waste dumps.

In 1997, more than 150 countries agreed at a global warming conference in Kyoto, Japan, to control the Earth’s greenhouse gases.

In 1998, majority Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee pushed through three articles of impeachment against President Bill Clinton, over Democratic objections.

In 2008, former Nasdaq chairman Bernie Madoff was arrested, accused of running a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme that wiped out the life savings of thousands of people and wrecked charities. (Madoff died in April 2021 while serving a 150-year federal prison sentence.)

In 2020, the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending an attempt to get legal issues that were rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.

In 2022, NASA’s unmanned Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a historic test flight. The mission cleared the way for humanity's first lunar fly-by in more than a half century by the four astronauts of Artemis II in 2026.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Rita Moreno is 95. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is 83. Singer Brenda Lee is 82. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 72. Rock musician Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) is 68. Actor-comedian Mo’Nique is 59. Hockey Hall of Famer Daniel Alfredsson is 54. Rapper-actor Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) is 53. Author Colleen Hoover is 47. Actor Rider Strong is 47. Actor Alexa Demie is 36. Actor Hailee Steinfeld is 30. Pro baseball player Mark Vientos is 27. NBA player Onyeka Okongwu is 26.