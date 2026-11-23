Today is Saturday, Dec. 12, the 346th day of 2026. There are 19 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 12, 2000, George W. Bush became president-elect as a divided U.S. Supreme Court reversed a state court recount decision in Florida’s tightly contested presidential election.

Also on this date:

In 1870, Joseph H. Rainey of South Carolina became the first Black lawmaker sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives.

In 1963, the east African nation of Kenya declared independence from Britain; it became a republic exactly a year later.

In 1985, 248 American soldiers and eight crew members were killed when an Arrow Air charter crashed after takeoff from Gander, Newfoundland.

In 2010, the inflatable roof of the Minneapolis Metrodome collapsed before dawn after a snowstorm dumped 17 inches (43 centimeters) on the city. (There were no injuries, but the NFL had to shift a game between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants to Detroit’s Ford Field.)

In 2015, nearly 200 nations meeting in Paris adopted the first global pact to fight climate change, calling on the world to collectively cut greenhouse gas emissions but imposing no sanctions on countries that didn’t do so.

In 2020, thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Washington for rallies to back his efforts to subvert the election he lost to Joe Biden.

In 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, capping a whirlwind two-day visit to Washington, D.C., urged Congress to approve more assistance to fight Russia's invasion of his country.

In 2025, thieves stole $400,000 worth of lobster meat bound for stores in Illinois and Minnesota, one of a series of heists in a matter of weeks that also included separate thefts of crab meat and 40,000 oysters from New England.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Dionne Warwick is 86. Hall of Fame race car driver Emerson Fittipaldi is 80. Actor Bill Nighy is 77. Gymnast-actor Cathy Rigby is 74. Singer-musician Sheila E. is 69. Actor Sheree J. Wilson is 68. Tennis Hall of Famer Tracy Austin is 64. Football Hall of Famer John Randle is 59. Actor Jennifer Connelly is 56. Actor Regina Hall is 56. Actor Mayim Bialik is 51. Model-actor Bridget Hall is 49. Actor Lucas Hedges is 30. Actor Britain Dalton is 25. Pro baseball player Marcelo Mayer is 24. Actor and rapper Sky Katz is 22.