Today in History: December 2, first permanent artificial heart implanted

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 2, the 336th day of 2026. There are 29 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 2, 1982, in the first operation of its kind, doctors at the University of Utah Medical Center implanted a permanent artificial heart in the chest of Barney Clark, a retired dentist who lived 112 days with the device.

Also on this date:

In 1804, Napoleon crowned himself emperor of France during a ceremony at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

In 1823, President James Monroe outlined what would become known as the Monroe Doctrine, warning European powers against further colonization or interference in the Western Hemisphere. The doctrine effectively created separate spheres of influence for the Americas and Europe.

In 1859, militant abolitionist John Brown was hanged for his raid the previous October on Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, in hopes of inciting a large-scale slave rebellion. His execution exacerbated North-South tensions in the run-up to the American Civil War.

In 1942, the first artificial, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction was demonstrated at the University of Chicago. The experiment, led by physicist Enrico Fermi, marked the dawn of the Atomic Age.

In 1954, the U.S. Senate, voting 67-22, passed a resolution condemning Republican Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy of Wisconsin, saying he had “acted contrary to senatorial ethics and tended to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute.”

In 1993, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar was shot to death by security forces while attempting to flee across rooftops in Medellin.

In 2004, Typhoon Nanmadol struck the Philippines, killing dozens of people.

In 2015, a couple loyal to the Islamic State group opened fire at a holiday banquet for public employees in San Bernardino, California, killing 14 people and wounding 21 others before dying in a shootout with police.

In 2016, a fire raced through an illegally converted warehouse in Oakland, California, during a dance party, killing 36 people.

In 2020, the U.N. Commission on Narcotic Drugs voted to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from the most restrictive category of a 1961 international drug-control convention, recognizing their potential medicinal value while leaving them under international control.

In 2022, the U.S. Air Force unveiled its newest nuclear stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider. The public got its first glimpse of the nation's first new strategic bomber in more than three decades at a tightly controlled ceremony at a military complex in Palmdale, California.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Cathy Lee Crosby is 82. Film director Penelope Spheeris is 81. Author T. Coraghessan Boyle is 78. Actor Steven Bauer is 70. Actor Lucy Liu is 58. Bassist Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters) is 58. Tennis Hall of Famer Monica Seles is 53. Singer Nelly Furtado is 48. Pop singer Britney Spears is 45. NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 43. Actor Alfred Enoch is 38. Pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is 35. Actor Celeste O'Connor is 28. Actor Fred Hechinger is 27. NFL running back Ashton Jeanty is 23. Figure skater Ilia Malinin is 22.