Today is Thursday, Dec. 3, the 337th day of 2026. There are 28 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 3, 1984, a cloud of methyl isocyanate gas escaped from a pesticide plant operated by a Union Carbide subsidiary in Bhopal, India, causing an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 deaths and more than 500,000 injuries.

Also on this date:

In 1947, the Tennessee Williams play “A Streetcar Named Desire” opened on Broadway.

In 1967, a surgical team in Cape Town, South Africa, led by Dr. Christiaan Barnard, performed the first human heart transplant on Louis Washkansky, who lived 18 days with the donated organ from a 25-year-old woman who had died in a traffic accident.

In 1979, 11 people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, where the British rock group The Who was performing.

In 1989, U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev concluded two days of positive bilateral discussions in Malta in a symbolic end to the Cold War.

In 1991, American hostage Alann Steen was freed by Shiite Muslim extremists in Lebanon. Steen was kidnapped from Beirut University College in January 1987. (He died in 2018.)

In 2015, Defense Secretary Ash Carter ordered the armed services to open all military jobs to women, removing the final barriers that had kept women from serving in combat.

In 2024, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, trying to overcome an opposition-dominated legislature that blocked his agenda. Yoon was later removed from office and sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of leading an insurrection for his brief imposition of martial law.

Today’s Birthdays: Rock singer Mickey Thomas (Jefferson Starship and Starship) is 77. Actor Daryl Hannah is 66. Actor Julianne Moore is 66. Olympic figure skating gold medalist Katarina Witt is 61. Actor Brendan Fraser is 58. Singer Montell Jordan is 58. Actor Holly Marie Combs is 53. Actor/comedian Tiffany Haddish is 47. Actor Anna Chlumsky (KLUHM’-skee) is 46. Actor Liza Lapira is 45. Actor Dascha Polanco is 44. Actor Amanda Seyfried is 41. Rapper Lil Baby is 32. Actor Jake T. Austin is 32. Belgian singer Angèle is 31. Pro soccer player Ewa Pajor is 30.