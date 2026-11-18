Today is Friday, Dec. 4, the 338th day of 2026. There are 27 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 4, 1991, Associated Press correspondent Terry Anderson was freed from captivity after being held hostage for nearly seven years by Hezbollah militants who had abducted him in Lebanon. Anderson died in 2024 at age 76.

Also on this date:

In 1783, Gen. George Washington bade farewell to his Continental Army officers at Fraunces Tavern in New York.

In 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, dubbed the “Million Dollar Quartet,” gathered for the first and only time for a jam session at Sun Records in Memphis.

In 1964, police arrested some 800 students at the University of California, Berkeley, one day after the students stormed the administration building and staged a massive sit-in to protest university restrictions on political activity on campus.

In 1965, the United States launched Gemini 7 with Air Force Lt. Col. Frank Borman and Navy Cmdr. James A. Lovell aboard on a two-week mission. (While Gemini 7 was in orbit, its sister ship, Gemini 6A, was launched on Dec. 15 on a one-day mission; the two spacecraft were able to rendezvous within a foot of each other.)

In 1969, Fred Hampton and Mark Clark of the Black Panther Party were shot and killed during a raid by Chicago police.

In 1980, the rock group Led Zeppelin announced it was disbanding after the death in September of drummer John Bonham.

In 2016, a North Carolina man fired shots from an assault rifle inside a Washington, D.C., pizzeria while seeking to investigate an online conspiracy theory that prominent Democrats were harboring child sex slaves there; no one was hurt, and Edgar Maddison Welch surrendered and later received a four-year prison sentence. (In 2025, police shot and killed him during a traffic stop.)

In 2018, long lines of people wound through the Capitol Rotunda to view the casket of former President George H.W. Bush.

In 2024, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot on a midtown Manhattan sidewalk. (The suspect, Luigi Mangione, pleaded guilty in August 2026 to federal stalking charges in Thompson's killing while awaiting a separate murder trial in New York state.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-producer Max Baer Jr. is 89. Actor Gemma Jones is 84. Actor Jeff Bridges is 77. Basketball Hall of Famer Bernard King is 70. Olympic pole vault gold medalist Sergey Bubka is 63. Actor Marisa Tomei is 62. Actor-comedian Fred Armisen is 60. Rapper Jay-Z is 57. Actor Kevin Sussman is 56. Actor-model Tyra Banks is 53. Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas is 42. Musician Jelly Roll is 42. Singer-songwriter Jin (BTS) is 34. Singer Mark Ambor is 29. Pro baseball player Jackson Holliday is 23.