Today is Sunday, Dec. 6, the 340th day of 2026. There are 25 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 6, 1865, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, abolishing slavery, was ratified as Georgia became the 27th state to endorse it.

Also on this date:

In 1907, at least 361 men and boys died in a coal mine explosion in Monongah, West Virginia; it was the worst mining disaster in U.S. history.

In 1917, more than 1,700 people were killed when the explosives-laden French cargo ship Mont Blanc collided with the Norwegian merchant vessel SS Imo in Halifax harbor, setting off a blast that devastated the Canadian city.

In 1923, a presidential address was broadcast nationally on radio for the first time as Calvin Coolidge addressed a joint session of Congress.

In 1957, America’s first attempted satellite launch failed when Vanguard TV3 rose about 4 feet off a Cape Canaveral launch pad before falling back and exploding.

In 1969, a free concert by The Rolling Stones at Altamont Speedway in Alameda County, California, was marred by four deaths, including that of a concertgoer stabbed by a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, which was providing security.

In 1973, Republican House Minority Leader Gerald R. Ford was sworn in as vice president after President Richard Nixon nominated him to replace Spiro T. Agnew, who had pleaded no contest to a single charge of tax evasion.

In 1998, in Venezuela, former Lt. Col. Hugo Chávez, who had staged a bloody coup attempt against the government six years earlier, was elected president.

In 2017, President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, announcing plans to move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor JoBeth Williams is 78. Craigslist founder Craig Newmark is 74. Actor Tom Hulce is 73. Comedian Steven Wright is 71. Rock musician Peter Buck (R.E.M.) is 70. Animator Nick Park is 68. Actor Janine Turner is 64. Writer-director Judd Apatow is 59. Actor Sarah Rafferty is 54. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is 32. Actor Stefanie Scott is 30. WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu is 29. Actor Millie Davis is 20.