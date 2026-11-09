Today in History: November 27, Harvey Milk and George Moscone fatally shot

Today is Friday, Nov. 27, the 331st day of 2026. There are 34 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 27, 1978, San Francisco Mayor George Moscone (mah-SKOH’-nee) and city supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay rights activist, were fatally shot inside City Hall by former supervisor Dan White.

Also on this date:

In 1895, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel signed his will establishing the Nobel Prizes, bequeathing most of his fortune for annual prizes honoring outstanding achievements in peace, physics, chemistry, literature, and physiology or medicine. (The prize in economic sciences was established in 1968).

In 1924, Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a “Christmas Parade” — took place in New York.

In 1934, bank robber and “Public Enemy No. 1” Lester Joseph Gillis, better known as George “Baby Face” Nelson, was fatally wounded in a gunbattle with FBI agents near Barrington, Illinois.

In 1942, during World War II, the French Navy sabotaged and sank 77 ships and submarines at Toulon to prevent their seizure by advancing German forces.

In 1970, Pope Paul VI, visiting the Philippines, was slightly wounded at Manila's airport by a dagger-wielding Bolivian painter disguised as a priest.

In 2003, President George W. Bush flew to Baghdad under extraordinary secrecy and security to spend Thanksgiving Day with U.S. troops and thank them for “defending the American people from danger.”

In 2015, a gunman attacked a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing three people and wounding nine others. (Suspect Robert Lewis Dear has been repeatedly found mentally incompetent to stand trial.)

In 2025, Pope Leo XIV opened his first foreign trip as pontiff, appealing during a visit to Turkey for peace and renewed efforts to end wars in Ukraine and Gaza. The American-born supreme leader of the Catholic Church was welcomed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Today’s Birthdays: Fashion designer Manolo Blahnik is 84. Film director Kathryn Bigelow is 75. Science educator and TV host Bill Nye (aka the Science Guy) is 71. Author and diplomat Caroline Kennedy is 69. Actor Robin Givens is 62. Actor Michael Vartan is 58. Baseball Hall of Famer Iván Rodríguez is 55. Actor Kirk Acevedo is 55. Rapper Twista is 53. Actor Jaleel White is 50. Actor Lashana Lynch is 39. Actor Zoe Colletti is 25. Singer Adéla is 23.