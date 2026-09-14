Today in History: September 27, Taliban take power in Afghanistan

Today is Sunday, Sept. 27, the 270th day of 2026. There are 95 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Sept. 27, 1996, the Taliban, the extremist Islamic movement in Afghanistan, drove the government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani out of Kabul, the capital, and executed former President Najibullah.

Also on this date:

In 1779, John Adams was named by Congress to negotiate the Revolutionary War’s peace terms with Britain.

In 1939, Warsaw, Poland, surrendered after weeks of resistance to invading forces from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union during World War II.

In 1940, Germany, Italy and Japan signed the Tripartite Pact, formally allying the World War II Axis powers.

In 1964, the government publicly released the report of the Warren Commission, which concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy.

In 1979, Congress gave its final approval to forming the U.S. Department of Education.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush announced in a televised address that he was eliminating all U.S. ground-launched battlefield nuclear weapons and called on the Soviet Union to match the gesture.

In 2013, President Barack Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke by telephone, the first conversation between American and Iranian leaders in more than 30 years.

In 2018, Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that she was “100 percent” certain that she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when they were teenagers, and Kavanaugh then told senators that he was “100 percent certain” he had done no such thing. Kavanaugh was confirmed on Oct. 6 of that year.

In 2021, R&B singer R. Kelly was convicted in a sex trafficking trial in New York after numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children; a federal appeals court upheld the convictions and his 30-year prison sentence in 2025.

In 2023, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio set a U.S. record of 371 days in space, returning to Earth from the International Space Station with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin.

In 2024, an Israeli airstrike killed one of the founding members of Lebanon's Iranian-backed militant and political group Hezbollah. Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a precision attack as Hezbollah leaders were meeting at their headquarters in a suburb south of Beirut.

Today’s Birthdays: Musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 83. Actor Liz Torres is 79. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 77. Singer and actor Shaun Cassidy is 68. Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron is 63. Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is 54. Actor Indira Varma is 53. Musician-actor Carrie Brownstein is 52. Actor Anna Camp is 44. Rapper Lil Wayne is 44. Musician Avril Lavigne (AV’-rihl la-VEEN’) is 42. Actor Jenna Ortega is 24. Actor Janice LeAnn Brown is 16.