Some first-year NFL coaches would prefer their bye week to come early in the season because it gives them a chance to quickly assess how their changes are taking root.

Cleveland's Todd Monken has proved that he's not the typical rookie coach.

Monken and the Browns go into their bye with a 6-4 record and in possession of the last wild-card spot in the AFC after rallying from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Houston Texans 27-24 on Sunday.

After resting up, Cleveland will have three straight home games. Four of their final seven regular-season contests are against teams that currently have records under .500.

“At certain points in the season, irrespective of self-scout, you needed to get your team back. Right? You need to do certain things to get yourself right,” Monken said. “I think this works out great. I knew after we won at Tennessee and we were 5-2, I thought, ‘Man, our bye week comes at a really good time. We’ll have two more road games, six of our first nine, we will be coming off that. You know, we’ll have a good reset after 10 games, wherever we’re at.’ And it held true.”

According to NFL research, Sunday's win made Cleveland the first team in league history to win each of its first six games of a season by four points or fewer. The Browns have also set a franchise single-season mark with four double-digit comeback victories.

Even though quarterback Deshaun Watson said “everything is in our hands” as far as getting into the playoffs, Monken refuses to look ahead or even entertain talk of the postseason since the season just passed the halfway point.

“I don’t get into that with the players, and I think it’s the wrong direction to go down in terms of just where we want to be as a team. And it’s a day-to-day approach,” he said.

Cleveland will face AFC North-leading Cincinnati twice in the final six games, including the regular-season finale on Jan. 10. It also has a road test against the NFC East-leading New York Giants on Dec. 20 in what is shaping up as a matchup of the two most surprising teams in the league.

Monken and his staff's work during the bye week is likely to center on helping the offense find some consistency and balance.

The Browns need to avoid stumbling out of the gate. Cleveland is the only team in the league to not score on an opening drive while, the defense has given up points on the first possession in eight of 10 games.

“We’ve got to do something different. Tried to be more aggressive (Sunday) and we still went three-and-out,” Monken said. “All we can do is look at what we’re doing. We’re not changing out players, we’re not changing out scheme.”

What’s working

Watson has three straight 300-yard passing games for the first time since the end of the 2020 season with Houston. He is the first Browns quarterback to do that since Joe Flacco had a four-game streak in 2023.

What needs help

Knowing that the game starts in the first quarter. The Browns have been outscored 78-13 in the opening 15 minutes. Their 13 points scored is second worst in the league behind New Orleans (nine), but the Saints have only been outscored by 35.

Stock up

WR Malachi Corley had his first three receptions of the season for 37 yards. Two of the catches were on third down.

Stock down

CB Myles Harden allowed three receptions for 46 yards and was called for a 37-yard pass interference penalty on third-and-15 during the fourth quarter. That drive ended in a Houston touchdown.

Key injuries

DE Derek Barnett suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter and WR Denzel Boston continues to deal with a nagging toe injury.

Key number

1963 — The last time the Browns were 4-0 at home before this year.

Next steps

After the bye, Cleveland hosts the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 29. The Browns' 24-10 win at Las Vegas last year snapped a five-game losing streak to the Raiders.

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