FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tommy DeVito was a rookie with the New York Giants in 2023 when he first endured the pressure cooker of being an NFL backup thrust into action during the middle of a season.

Now, he’s being asked to do it again , only with much higher stakes for a New England Patriots team trying to stay in the playoff race a year after making a Super Bowl run.

The Patriots (5-5) spent their bye last week recouping after quarterback Drake Maye suffered a fractured right fibula in New England’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany on Nov. 15. It was the latest in a growing number of injuries to hamper New England, but the Patriots are still in position to make a playoff run.

While coach Mike Vrabel said there are hopes that Maye can return at some point this season, DeVito was declared the starter by Vrabel for the foreseeable future. DeVito will also be making his Patriots starting debut opposite the Los Angeles Chargers (1-9).

"Everybody has embraced me from the first snap and first play I had last week (against Detroit)," DeVito said. "I've put my best foot forward in trying to earn their trust."

He's hoping Sunday will be a better representation of the quarterback he's been working to become.

DeVito completed just 12 of 24 for 81 yards with one interception and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Lan Larison after replacing Maye in the loss to Detroit.

But Vrabel believes DeVito’s time working with their wide receivers during training camp will begin to pay off with him taking starters’ reps in practice this week.

“A lot of energy. I think a lot of work in there with those guys,” Vrabel said. “I think he’s taken advantage of his opportunities. I think he’s also improved, just fundamentally. ... Those things probably didn’t show up with the exposure from his last game and when he got into it. But I think being able to see some of these things, work on them, focus on them and understand what it is that he can do a little bit better, I think that that’ll obviously help him and in turn, help us.″

DeVito endeared himself to Giants fans and picked up the nickname “Tommy Cutlets,” as an undrafted rookie in 2023, starting six games in his first season while filling in for the injured Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.

He went 3-3 in those starts and along the way he became the first undrafted free agent rookie since 1970 to have three consecutive games with a passer rating higher than 100.

He started two games in the 2024 season after the Giants benched and later waived Jones, but an arm injury and later a concussion sent him to the sideline as Drew Lock started five of the final six games.

The northern New Jersey native became the odd man out after the Giants signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and following the selection of Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 draft.

The Giants cut DeVito at the roster cutdown that summer but hoped to re-sign him to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. Instead, he was claimed by the Patriots.

He spent the 2025 season on the practice squad behind Maye and Josh Dobbs but then supplanted Dobbs as Maye’s backup when Dobbs was released, and DeVito signed a two-year extension worth up to $7.4 million with $2 million guaranteed.

DeVito believes he’s ready to embrace this latest moment he’s been given.

“You feel more energized for sure. It's time to go. Injuries are part of the game unfortunately. For the players that are in that position, that's how you get opportunities," DeVito said.

He said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant's message to him after becoming the starter was simple.

“They want me to be me,” DeVito said. “’I've waited for this moment. I’ll enjoy this moment. I’ll embrace it, no matter what it is — good, bad, ugly, whatever the situation is. I mean, you’re out there and you are what you put on tape. So, I’m looking forward to putting my best foot forward, attacking this week, meetings, everything, energy. I’m excited.”

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