NEW YORK (AP) — Gavin McKenna had a wide-open net, and his shot stayed out because the puck hit Matthew Kessel's right skate and ricocheted away. McKenna removed his mouth guard to bark an obscenity.

That is how things had been going for him and the Toronto Maple Leafs, the NHL's only winless team in November. He brushed it off and kept skating and generating chances.

“Obviously you want to see it go in, but I’m not too frustrated,” McKenna said. “I don’t look at it in a bad way. I think, if anything, that might have boosted me a little bit.”

Given a point-blank chance later Monday night with the score tied, the 18-year-old rookie who was the top pick in the draft did not miss. His goal put the Maple Leafs ahead with just over 11 minutes left and was the game winner as they beat the New York Islanders to end their losing streak that dated back to Halloween.

“Just a big relief,” McKenna said. “Obviously, a big monkey off the back for everyone.”

The nine-game skid made things dark for a team in hockey's biggest market. Even in his first season in charge, Jim Hiller's seat was getting toasty and his coaching questioned.

After breathing his own sigh of relief, Hiller pointed out that this was just one victory — but it was a big one that avoided what would have been the organization's first 10-game losing streak in more than a decade.

“No worse feeling than losing,” said defensive defenseman Chris Tanev, who beat Ilya Sorokin clean for his first goal since April. “The last three weeks haven’t been great at all, so I think it’s just a great job by a lot of guys in here.”

That includes goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who was making his fifth start in six games while two-time Stanley Cup champion Sergei Bobrosky struggles. Stolarz made 14 of his 20 saves in the first period when the ice was tilted toward him and kept Toronto in it.

“They were kind of just throwing pucks at the net,” Stolarz said. “Lucky for me, the guys did a great job letting me see the puck, and it kind of was up to me to control it. So, kudos to the guys in front of me.”

McKenna ended up as the hero, fitting for the prize of lottery balls bouncing the right way and someone who could be the future face of the franchise.

“If I could have picked a guy in that moment to score that goal, it would have been Gavin,” Hiller said. “I was really happy for him.”

The first quarter of his first professional season has not been easy for McKenna, benched multiple times for some of the growing pains of being a young player in the best league in the world. It happened again at New York, even, as McKenna did not get another shift after scoring.

That gambit by Hiller worked. The Leafs did not blow the lead like they did multiple times over their 0-8-1 stretch.

Afterward, Hall of Famer-turned-executive Mats Sundin took a young fan into the locker room who had a sign that read: “Believe in yourselves. It just takes one. You got this.”

“It just goes to show you we know that we can do it,” Stolarz said. “(Now we can) get some good vibes in the room."

Those good vibes extend to McKenna, who is feeling more comfortable in the defensive zone and doing more of what the coaching staff is asking with and without the puck.

“He’s getting better, and we see strides,” Hiller said. “He's getting the puck way more frequently with speed through the neutral zone. You’re seeing that. So that’s just an adjustment he’s made over some time here. And that gets him the puck and gets him more dangerous.”

The Islanders learned that the hard way, with McKenna scoring what could be a timely, confidence-creating goal for himself and the rest of the team.

“It’s definitely tough when you’re in a slump like that, and it feels like nothing’s going your way,” McKenna said. “But for us it was just sticking with it, trusting each other, not pointing fingers or anything like that. ... Every single guy chipped in. That one is huge for the team and a huge momentum booster.”

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