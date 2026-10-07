Trail Blazers owner says he intends to bring a championship to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — New Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon told season ticket holders that he intends to bring a championship to Portland.

Dundon, who took over as the team's new owner at the end of last season, has come under fire for some of his initial moves, including sweeping layoffs within the organization and the wrangling over renovation of the team's arena.

In an email sent Tuesday evening, Dundon thanked the fans for their commitment to the team.

“I'm still getting to know Portland and this fanbase. But one thing is already clear: you show up, you care and you expect more than mediocrity. I respect that,” wrote Dundon, who also owns a stake of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, "I saw the same commitment in Raleigh, where fans just watched their team hoist the Stanley Cup.

“I don't believe in making promises I can't back up. My track record speaks for itself, and my intention here is clear: bring a championship to Portland."

He also touched on the negotiations over the Moda Center. The team's new ownership group is asking for $585 million in public funds to renovate the arena. While the state of Oregon, Multnomah County and the city of Portland have agreed on funding, the team must still agree on the terms of a new lease agreement with the city. The deadline is in December.

There have been fears that if a deal isn't reached, Dundon my try to move the team.

“On the arena, our focus is the long term,” he wrote. “We're working to make sure the Moda Center remains one of the best buildings in the NBA. There's work ahead, and we'll keep pushing until we get there.”

Dundon has been criticized over the arena funding issue, as well as layoffs that impacted some 70 employees this past summer.

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