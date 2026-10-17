Tramell Jones Jr. leads Florida to 27-24 upset win over No. 7 Texas in first career start

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Florida quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. threw two touchdowns to Lacota Dippre in his first career start, Jadan Baugh scored a fourth-quarter touchdown and the Gators rallied to beat No. 7 Texas 27-24 and hand the Longhorns their second consecutive loss.

Florida had risen as high as No. 8 after a 4-0 start under first-year coach Jon Sumrall before consecutive blowout losses, but delivered what could be a season-saving victory.

The Gators defense, ranked last the Southeastern Conference, shut down Texas quarterback Arch Manning and the Longhorns offense, holding Texas under 300 yards of total offense.

Jones started in place of injured Aaron Philo and after a slow start led a methodical Gators offense that rallied from a 17-3 deficit in the second quarter.

His first touchdown pass cut the Texas lead to 17-10 with 18 seconds left in second quarter. The second capped a 15-play drive that chewed up eight minutes of the third.

A 28-yard field goal by Patrick Durkin gave Florida its first lead before Baugh broke outside for an 11-yard touchdown.

Texas quickly answered on Manning's 9-yard touchdown pass to Cam Coleman. That score came after Manning avoided a sack on a fourth down and found Emmett Mosley V for 62 yards to set up the TD pass.

Texas led 17-3 in the second quarter after Ryan Niblett returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown, the third of his career.

Florida rallied to tie it on a pair of touchdown passes from Jones to Dippre. The first came with 18 seconds left in the first half and the second capped a 15-play drive that took eight minutes of the third quarter.

Up next

Florida plays at No. 1 Georgia on Oct. 31.

Texas hosts No. 9 Mississippi on Oct. 24.

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