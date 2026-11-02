Travis Konecny scores in return as Flyers beat Utah Mammoth 6-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored a goal and assisted on another in his first game since missing more than three weeks with an injury as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Utah Mammoth 6-3 on Sunday.

Konecny, who missed 10 games with a lower-body injury, scored his first goal of the season at 1:06 of the second period, banking a shot off Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka to put Philadelphia up 2-1.

He later set up Christian Dvorak for a one-timer from the high slot to extend the lead to 4-1. Konecny also set the tone with his physical play, finishing with four hits. Owen Tippett, who missed the last six games with an upper body injury, also returned to the lineup for Philadelphia.

Matvei Michkov scored the Flyers' first goal, snapping a shot past Vejmelka for his 10th of the season. He became the first Flyer to score 10 goals in his first 17 games of a season since Konecny did it in 2023.

Dvorak and Noah Cates also finished with a goal and an assist each. Oliver Bonk added a goal for Philadelphia and Dan Vladar made 19 saves as the Flyers snapped a three-game winless streak (0-2-1).

Dmitri Simashev scored Utah's first goal, Mikhail Sergachev added a late power-play goal for Utah, and Logan Cooley scored his eighth goal this season with the extra attacker on the ice, before Cole Knuble iced the game for Philadelphia with an empty-net goal.

Vejmelka made 15 saves as the Mammoth have alternated wins and losses over their past eight games.

Up next

Mammoth: Continue their six-game road trip in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Flyers: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

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