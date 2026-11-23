EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Under pressure on a ton of snaps, Trevor Lawrence threw two interceptions, the Jacksonville Jaguars scored a touchdown just once on six trips to the red zone and their 18 points Sunday were the second-fewest they've scored in a game this season.

“It was a rough day for us,” Lawrence said after a 23-18 loss to the New York Giants.

Lawrence and coach Liam Coen each took responsibility for the unceremonious end to a winning streak that made the Jaguars look like legitimate contenders. Coen wondered if he loaded up the offensive game plan with too much and blamed himself for the team not being prepared to play.

“I didn’t love some of my calls on the first drive where we busted the short-yardage run and then went pass, pass, pass,” Coen said. “That’s not good. That’s on me. So, I think I didn’t help them, and then I think we missed a few things as well, specifically on fourth down where I think we had something there. But at the end of the day, when the offense does not perform at the level that it’s supposed to, it falls on me.”

Jacksonville converted just five of 15 third-down chances, and Lawrence could not complete his pass attempt to Jakobi Myers on fourth-and-1 at the New York 11-yard line in the third quarter.

“We had the right look,” Coen said. 'We ended up just missing the read. Josh Cameron was quite open there, and Trevor knows. ... We ended up putting the ball in our best players’ hands and we, as a group, collectively have to come up with a better play there ultimately for it to be successful. We didn’t execute it.”

Lawrence got picked off by Deonte Banks and Paulson Adebo. He finished 25 of 47 for 301 yards and a touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr.

“I played really, really poorly today, and you’re not going to win many games if I don’t play better than that,” said Lawrence, who was sacked three times. “I take a lot of that on myself. I did not make enough plays, didn’t make enough of the routine plays, the easy ones, so really, really frustrated in that and in my performance.”

Committing 13 penalties that cost 107 yards also played a role in Jacksonville's first loss in over a month.

“That’s always tough,” receiver Parker Washington said. “Just hurting ourselves at times. But I know as a team, the main thing (is) we just need to respond, and we know we can come out next week ready to go.”

See AP’s full NFL coverage here