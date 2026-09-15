Tristan Peters draws key walk after 18-pitch AB, White Sox down Guardians 7-3, stay atop AL Central

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Peters fouled off 12 pitches in an 18-pitch at-bat that keyed Chicago's six-run outburst in the sixth inning and the White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-3 on Monday night to stay atop the AL Central.

Kyle Teel hit a two-run double and Miguel Vargas connected for a two-run homer following Peters' lengthy plate appearance — the longest in MLB this season, and tied for the third longest since 2000.

The White Sox, who lost 102 games and finished last in 2025, won the opener of the showdown series to push their lead over the Guardians to 1 1/2 games. Chicago has led the division since July 4.

Sean Burke (9-7) didn't allow an earned run in five innings and Chicago's bullpen kept the Guardians in check as the White Sox improved to 7-4 against Cleveland to clinch the season series and tiebreaker.

The Guardians altered their rotation so Gavin Williams (13-8) could start the opener, and the right-hander gave them five solid innings. They needed six.

Chicago chased Williams and scored six in the sixth, helped by Peters' scrappiness in the batter's box and an error.

Andrew Benintendi singled and went to second on a wild pitch before Peters stayed alive by fouling off 12 pitches with two strikes and walking. Tim Herrin got Colson Montgomery to ground to first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, but his throw to second struck Peters' helmet, allowing Benintendi to score.

Chase Meidroth followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0, and the White Sox got the big hits they've been craving as Teel doubled and Vargas hit his 31st homer.

Prior to Teel's double, the White Sox were 1 for 15 with the bases loaded in the past 15 games.

Up Next

White Sox RHP Davis Martin (9-7, 4.05 ERA) starts against Foster Griffin (15-5, 3.65), who beat Chicago earlier this season while with Washington.

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