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LA NACION

Trump administration appeals latest ruling blocking his mail voting order from taking effect

Administration appeals judge's ruling blocking mail voting limits; the legal fight continues before ballots are sent

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LA NACION
Trump administration appeals latest ruling blocking his mail voting order from taking effect
Trump administration appeals latest ruling blocking his mail voting order from taking effect

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is appealing a judge’s ruling that blocked limitations on mail voting before the midterm elections, the latest twist in a court fight unfolding days before the first states begin sending out mail ballots.

The notice of appeal filed Friday comes after a federal judge in Boston handed down a new decision blocking implementation of an executive order from President Donald Trump for the next two weeks.

The Supreme Court previously allowed the plan to move ahead on procedural grounds, but hasn’t decided whether it’s legal.

Under Trump’s executive order, the U.S. Postal Service could refuse to deliver ballots from states that do not submit lists of eligible voters and follow a uniform envelopes style.

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani found that states don't have the time or money to design and produce new ballots, update their systems and train officials to upload voter data to the Postal Service.

The White House calls the plan a set of “commonsense measures” aimed at protecting ballot security.

The first mail ballots of the general election are scheduled to be sent out Sept. 4.

LA NACION
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