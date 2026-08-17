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Trump administration pauses contentious border construction in Texas' Big Bend National Park

Trump administration pauses border construction in Big Bend; agency head conducts on-the-ground evaluation

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El presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump
Trump administration pauses contentious border construction in Texas' Big Bend National ParkSCOTT OLSON - GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it is temporarily pausing construction of a controversial border construction project in the Big Bend National Park while the head of the agency tasked with building the wall visits Texas to do an “on-the-ground evaluation.”

The project through the national park in southern Texas has faced fierce bipartisan opposition by critics who say it is marring a pristine environmental area and that the region’s rugged and remote terrain already serves as a deterrent to migrants and smugglers.

Rodney Scott, who heads Customs and Border Protection which is tasked with building the wall, said in an announcement on X that he was visiting Texas to do an evaluation.

“CBP is pausing all construction activity in Big Bend National Park while I visit and conduct a personal, on-the-ground evaluation,” Scott said.

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