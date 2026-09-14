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Trump dismisses new AI guardrails, says there is a 'SICK conspiracy' against AI and data centers

The president opposes new artificial intelligence regulations; he claims such oversight threatens national superiority

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LA NACION
El presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump
Trump dismisses new AI guardrails, says there is a 'SICK conspiracy' against AI and data centersSAUL LOEB - AFP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that he is a sufficient guardrail against rogue artificial intelligence, claiming that any efforts to limit the technology was part of a “SICK conspiracy.”

“The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!” Trump posted on social media.

The president specifically said that the administration has already stopped the AI company Anthropic “from doing bad, or potentially bad” things.

Trump pushed back against calls by tech leaders at Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft and others to have greater regulation of AI to ensure it is developed in ways that promote safety, address legal liability and preserve national security.

But the president has opposed such efforts and claims that doing so could cause China to eclipse America on AI.

“There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China,” Trump said.

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