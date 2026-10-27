Trump plans to loosen restrictions on methane emissions from oil drilling

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce plans Tuesday to loosen a Biden-era rule that aimed to reduce planet-warming emissions of methane from oil and gas drilling.

Trump was to deliver the announcement as he campaigned in Texas, according to an administration official speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record ahead of the official announcement.

The move aims to encourage more domestic drilling as Trump faces criticism over high fuel prices amid the U.S. war in Iran .

Cuts in methane emissions have emerged in recent years as a global priority to slow the rate of climate change. Oil and gas operations are the largest industrial source of methane, which is the main component in natural gas and far more potent to the atmosphere than carbon dioxide in the short term.

The invisible gas leaks from equipment and is sometimes released into the atmosphere by oil drillers or burned off as a waste byproduct during crude production.

The loosening of the emissions rule comes as Trump and Republicans in Congress have been methodically dismantling climate policies enacted under former President Joe Biden. That's included the revocation of a scientific finding that was central to U.S. action on greenhouse gas emissions, lower fuel economy standards for vehicles and a move to repeal emission restrictions for coal and natural gas power plants .

The Biden methane rule was announced by officials including former Vice President Kamala Harris during a 2023 U.N. climate conference in the United Arab Emirates. Federal officials under Biden said it would prevent an estimated 58 million tons (52.6 million metric tonnes) of methane emissions by 2038.

The final rule was published in 2024 but never went into effect. The Environmental Protection Agency last year imposed an 18-month delay to give companies time to meet new inspection requirements and other provisions.

The rule was crafted to be coordinated with a methane fee , approved in the 2022 climate law. The fee program would have levied a “waste emissions charge” of as much as $1,500 per metric ton of methane on energy producers that exceed a certain level of methane emissions.

The fee marked the first time the U.S. government directly imposed a fee, or tax, on greenhouse gas emissions. Congress repealed it weeks after Trump took office.

Gruver reported from Fort Collins, Colorado.