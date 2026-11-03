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LA NACION

Trump says US will halt $4B in aid to Israel as country shifts to buying military hardware instead

The United States will end annual aid to Israel in 2027; the nation will instead shift to selling military equipment

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LA NACION
El presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump
Trump says US will halt $4B in aid to Israel as country shifts to buying military hardware instead(AP Foto/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. will stop providing $4 billion in aid each year to Israel in 2027 but will sell arms to its closest ally in the Middle East.

The Republican president told Fox News Channel during a phone call on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had approached him about the idea and that they have been talking about it for a couple years.

Trump says Israel doesn’t need the aid and it’s a lot of money for the U.S. to spend. But Trump also says that U.S. aid to Israel has become a Democratic talking point for candidates such as Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

“You can consider it barter. You can consider military aid or cash,” Trump said. “Look, we give them $4 billion of things and money, and they don’t need it. And I was approached by Bibi Netanyahu, and we’ve been talking about it for a couple of years because it’s a lot of money.”

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