LA NACION

Tunnel collapses at an Indian hydropower project, killing at least 7

India's hydropower tunnel collapsed during construction; at least seven workers died and three remain missing.

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Tunnel collapses at an Indian hydropower project, killing at least 7
Tunnel collapses at an Indian hydropower project, killing at least 7

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A tunnel under construction at a hydropower project in India’s northern hill state of Uttarakhand collapsed overnight, leaving at least seven workers dead, officials said Friday.

A rescue operation was launched after a sudden rush of water and debris entered the tunnel at the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydroelectric project in Chamoli district later Thursday night, said top district official Gaurav Kumar.

Of 22 people who were working in the tunnel, 12 have been rescued alive and another three are still missing, the chief minister of Uttarakhand state Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters.

Rescue teams from the national and state Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and fire services are fighting rising water and debris with as they search for the remaining workers, officials said.

“When our team reached the site and started the operation, there was a lot of water inside the tunnel and water was also seeping from the sides. Since then, the water level has increased considerably,” said the commander of the National Disaster Response Force team, Amrit Lal Meena.

Construction accidents are common in India, where rapid infrastructure growth often collides with fragile geology, construction lapses, extreme weather and safety standards.

In the Himalayan region, fragile mountains, seismic activity and unpredictable underground conditions make tunnel projects especially risky. An explosion inside a coal mine in neighboring Meghalaya state in February killed at least 18 workers. In 2023, a tunnel section in northern Uttarakhand state collapsed , trapping 41 workers for 17 days before they were rescued.

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Nicole Kidman se sinceró sobre su divorcio de Keith Urban y reveló el sacrificio que hubiera hecho por Tom Cruise
    1

    Nicole Kidman se sinceró sobre su divorcio de Keith Urban y reveló el sacrificio que hubiera hecho por Tom Cruise

  2. Federer perdió una fortuna en un día y salió de un selecto grupo de multimillonarios de Forbes
    2

    Roger Federer perdió una fortuna en un día y salió de un selecto club de multimillonarios

  3. Otro nieto de Isabel II elige un futuro inesperado fuera de la realeza
    3

    Otro nieto de Isabel II se aleja de la vida real y elige una carrera ligada al campo

  4. En las próximas semanas comenzará el traslado de presos de la cárcel de Villa Devoto al nuevo penal en Marcos Paz
    4

    En las próximas semanas empezará el traslado de presos desde la cárcel de Villa Devoto al nuevo penal en Marcos Paz