Turnover-prone Baker Mayfield turns attention to matchup against Browns

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw the best and worst of Baker Mayfield in their first season-opening loss since 2020.

Tom Brady led them to a Super Bowl title that season so 0-1 isn't an insurmountable deficit.

Plus, every team in the NFC South lost on Sunday.

Mayfield lost three fumbles that led to 17 points, including one that was returned for a score in Tampa Bay's 33-27 loss to Cincinnati. He also held the ball took long at times, taking four sacks. But Mayfield had an efficient game when he wasn't giving the ball away. He completed 23 of 28 passes for 216 yards and ran for 30 yards, including a touchdown.

If Mayfield protected the ball, the outcome would've been different.

Still, there was plenty of blame to spread around. There were too many missed tackles on defense, especially late in the game when Joe Burrow threw for three first downs and ran for another on the final drive to help the Bengals run out the clock.

Now, Mayfield has to make sure he's not overhyped for the next game against the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018 and traded him away after four seasons. The Buccaneers (0-1) face the Browns (0-1) this week.

“Obviously, there’s history there," Mayfield said. "There’s no way to go around that. But it’s, it’s still the next one. That’s the most important one, I said that to you guys over the years. It doesn’t matter who it is, the most important one is the next one. We've got. ... I’ve got to get some stuff fixed. We got to move forward.”

Mayfield is the only quarterback to lead Cleveland to a playoff win in the 2000s but they wanted Deshaun Watson instead in 2022. That's been a disaster. He's struggled and Mayfield has made two Pro Bowls for the Buccaneers and just received a three-year, $165 million contract extension last week.

“It’s the next opponent,” Mayfield said, trying to downplay the revenge factor. "For us it’s making the corrections we need. I thought there was a lot of good stuff out there. Obviously, we didn’t come out on the right side but we’ll make the corrections we need to and we’ll move forward. Cleveland happens to be the next opponent and our home opener.”

What’s working

Putting the ball in Bucky Irving's hands. He had 45 yards rushing on eight carries and 48 receiving on seven receptions, averaging 6.2 yards per touch. Irving scored on a 10-yard run.

What needs help

Ball security. Mayfield can't turn the ball over three times. Irving also lost a fumble.

Stock up

Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter had a sack and returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown, becoming the first player since 1982 to have a sack and a pick-6 for a touchdown in his first career game. Sacks became an official stat in 1982.

Stock down

Linebacker Alex Anzalone struggled in his first game with the Buccaneers. The veteran was signed to replace Lavonte David but had a rough game against Cincinnati. He missed tackles, coverage assignments and allowed one touchdown.

Injuries

Cornerback Jacob Parrish left the game with a back injury in the second quarter and did not return. The team is waiting on results of an MRI.

Key number

Zero: The Bucs didn't have to punt the ball. Then again, they gave it away four times with fumbles.

Next steps

The Buccaneers host the Browns in the first of three straight homes games. Cleveland was routed by the Jaguars in Week 1.

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