Twins acquire right-hander Dean Kremer from Orioles for minor league outfielder

SEATTLE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired right-hander Dean Kremer from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night in exchange for minor league outfielder Jhomnardo Reyes.

Kremer, 30, is 1-4 with a 6.50 ERA in seven starts this season. The seventh-year pitcher is 42-44 with a 4.37 ERA in 133 career games, all with the Orioles.

Kremer opened the 2026 season in the minors, one year after he led the Orioles in wins, innings and strikeouts. Kremer went 11-10 with a 4.19 ERA while striking out 142 batters over 171 2/3 innings last season. He also dealt with a quadriceps injury that sidelined him from mid-April until July.

After the Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Friday night, manager Derek Shelton said he expects Kremer will enter Minnesota's starting rotation.

“He’s a guy that over the last couple of years has done a really good job," Shelton said. “I know he had the quad strain early in the year. He’s had a couple tough outings. But, I think as we’ve talked about, we like the stuff. I think we think there’s some ways forward.”

To clear room for Kremer on the 40-man roster, the Twins transferred right-handed pitcher Mike Paredes to the 60-day injured list. A corresponding 26-man roster move will be announced at a later date.

Reyes, 18, is hitting .275 with seven home runs, 46 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 216 plate appearances between the Twins’ rookie league affiliate and Class A Fort Myers. The Dominican Republic native spent the entire 2025 season in the Dominican Summer League, and was originally signed by the Twins in January 2025.

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