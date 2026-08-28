Twins top prospect Walker Jenkins called up, bats ninth and plays center field in MLB debut

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twins top prospect Walker Jenkins was called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, and the 21-year-old outfielder was in Minnesota's lineup against the Chicago White Sox, batting ninth and playing center field.

Minnesota drafted Jenkins fifth overall in the 2023 amateur draft as a high schooler from North Carolina. He was promoted to Triple-A late in the 2025 season and had spent all of 2026 with St. Paul.

“I think it’ll hit me a little bit when I get out on that field,” Jenkins said before his debut. “Just understanding you’re here, I’m a big leaguer now. It’s an incredible thought.”

In 69 games at Triple-A this year, Jenkins batted .308 with a .940 OPS and 17 stolen bases. He hit 12 homers, including five in his past six games with the Saints. He was 15th in Major League Baseball’s prospect rankings .

To make room on the 26-man roster for Jenkins, the Twins optioned outfielder Alan Roden to St. Paul. That means ailing outfielder Byron Buxton avoids the injured list for now, with manager Derek Shelton saying Buxton is day-to-day with right hip discomfort.

Right-hander Woo-Suk Go was designated for release or assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Jenkins.

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