Tyler Higbee embracing expanded use of tight ends, new status as Rams' longest- tenured player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Higbee has been with the Los Angeles Rams long enough to see teammates come and go, some under surprising circumstances brought about by the organization’s ruthless pursuit of winning.

Despite being the team’s longest-tenured player, there were no guarantees the veteran tight end would be back for his 11th season until signing a two-year extension in March . Now, Higbee is ready to justify the Rams’ continued trust in him.

“I understand how rare it is to be in the same position or on the same team for as long as I have been,” Higbee said. “I don’t take that lightly so I give everything I’ve got. I try to be the best I can, best teammate, best player. I come in here and I work every day and I expect to earn it. I don’t feel like I’m just going to be here because I’ve been here that long.”

Head coach Sean McVay called Higbee “the greatest tight end in Rams history.” He is the franchise career leader at the position in receptions (386), yards receiving (3,949), and touchdown receptions (27).

But at 33-years-old and having dealt with multiple injuries over the previous two seasons, it would not have been a surprise if the organization moved on from Higbee. The Rams have been willing to let bigger names go , even if meant absorbing hits in terms of finances or draft assets.

Bringing back Higbee is a reflection of his versatility, which is particularly useful as the Rams have significantly expanded their use of multiple tight end sets in the past year.

“The beauty is that he’s got the ability to be a real contributor in the pass game, in the run game,” McVay said. “He can play in line. He can be a move player for us, and he’s also shown proficiency as a protector.”

McVay capitalized on the varied skill sets of Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen to embrace three tight end personnel to great effect last season. It was a major change from McVay, whose Los Angeles tenure had been defined by an almost exclusive reliance on using three wide receivers, one tight end and one running back.

Higbee had 25 receptions for 281 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games, and Parkinson, Ferguson and Allen also had at least 200 yards receiving and three or more scores. Rams tight ends combined to catch 17 of Matthew Stafford’s 46 touchdowns during his MVP season.

Having had a healthy offseason under his belt, Higbee expects to be even more productive. He sustained a serious knee injury in a wild-card playoff game in January 2024 and was limited to three games that fall while also recovering from shoulder surgery. A ankle injury sidelined him for much of the second half of the 2025 campaign.

By re-signing Higbee and drafting Max Klare from Ohio State in the second round, the Rams have the depth to continue to refine those tight end heavy packages for the upcoming season and years to come.

“With getting all the guys on the field and some of the 13 personnel stuff, the more we can do, the more guys we can get out there,” Higbee said. “We had a great group, a great year last year, and we’re working to build on that.”

Notes: DE Myles Garrett did not practice for the third straight day. McVay said Garrett is dealing with soreness in his “lower half” but does not believe the ailment is serious.

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