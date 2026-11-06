Tyler Tanner leads Vanderbilt past Wake Forest, 74-51

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Tanner had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Vanderbilt beat Wake Forest 74-51 on Thursday night to extend the nation's longest active nonconference winning streak to 21 games.

Ace Glass III added 16 points for Vanderbilt (2-0). Anthony Brown Jr. scored 14 points and Chandler Bing had 13.

Kevair Kennedy led Wake Forest (1-1) with 20 points.

Tanner made a driving layup to push the lead at 65-47 with 3:43 left.

The game was the second in a home-and-home series, with Vanderbilt winning the first one 98-27 at Wake Forest.

Up next

Wake Forest: Hosts Charleston Southern on Tuesday night.

Vanderbilt: Hosts Memphis on Tuesday night.

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