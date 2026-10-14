Tyrese Haliburton's return, a healthy Ivica Zubac has Pacers thinking they can be title contenders

Indiana Pacers

Last season: 19-63, missed the playoffs.

COACH: Rick Carlisle (11th season with Pacers, 357-381, 26th season overall, 1,012-923).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 at New Orleans.

DEPARTURES: G-F Bennedict Mathurin, C Isaiah Jackson, C Micah Potter.

ADDITIONS: C Ivica Zubac, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Larry Nance Jr.

What to expect

Tyrese Haliburton's return could change everything for the Pacers. The two-time All-Star hasn't played since tearing his right Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. He says he's healthy and ready to go, and if he returns to form — or improves on what he did pre-injury — the Pacers could be right back in the championship. Only two players from the core group that won the Eastern Conference crown, Mathurin and center Myles Turner, are missing. And a midseason trade to acquire Zubac filled the most glaring hole on Indiana's roster. If healthy, this team could regain its status as a championship contender just one season after posting the worst record in franchise history.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: With Haliburton, the Pacers are one of the most entertaining teams to watch. They play fast, prefer fast breaks and produce high points totals. Four of the five starters have played together multiple years, and the newcomer, Zubac, got a glimpse of the system after arriving last season. But Indiana's biggest strength might be its balance. Everyone scores, most are capable 3-point shooters and the deep bench that helped propel them to the NBA Finals in 2025 is even more talented with Oubre and Nance.

The not-so-good: Indiana has typically struggled in two areas, rebounding and defense. Though both improved steadily with Haliburton, adding Zubac should help Indiana improve both facets. But Zubac also is going to have to adapt to a tempo that doesn't look like a natural fit. Indiana also has been prone to high turnover totals because, at times, they go too fast. The three biggest questions, however, are obvious: How quickly can Haliburton can round into his pre-injury form, will he be the same player and can the Pacers recapture that magic touch.

Players to watch

Haliburton, of course, is must-watch television thanks to his propensity for making the big shots. The remaining cast also is intriguing. Three-time All-Star Pascal Siakam became a more vocal leader last season. Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith remain the heart of Indiana's defense. Zubac is a more physical post player than Indiana has had in the past. And it will be interesting to see how Oubre and Nance mesh with that already strong second led by Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell.

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