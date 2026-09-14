UCF QB Alonza Barnett III out with hamstring injury

Orlando, FL (AP) — UCF starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III is expected to miss Saturday's game with what coach Scott Frost described as a “fairly significant hamstring injury.”

Barnett left the game on the penultimate offensive snap at Pittsburgh on Saturday with the Knights trailing 12-7. He was chased out of the pocket and was slow to get up after slipping and getting tackled from behind in rainy conditions. Keyone Jenkins came in for the final play and was sacked on fourth down to seal the Panthers' victory.

Barnett threw for 186 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Pitt. He was a celebrated transfer acquisition after leading James Madison to the College Football Playoff last year.

“We brought him here for a reason," Frost said. “We believe in him. It's sad to see something like this happen.”

Frost said the severity of the injury will not be known until Barnett gets further imaging this week. Barnett likely will miss several weeks, including this Saturday’s home game against Georgia State and the Big 12 opener Sept. 26 against TCU.

Jenkins is expected to start in Barnett's place on Saturday.

Jenkins transferred from FIU where he started 10 games, throwing for nine touchdowns and 1,742 yards.