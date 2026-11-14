UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach overcomes shoulder injury against Illinois

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Ty Dieffenbach’s legacy continues to grow at UCLA.

His reputation for toughness has, too.

Dieffenbach injured his left arm late in the second quarter Friday night against Illinois, leaving the No. 4 Bruins with third-stringer Madden Iamalaeva under center, but returned in dramatic fashion in the third quarter to lift UCLA to a 22-14 win and keep their unbeaten season alive.

“When he came back, just running down the bench and getting a touch on every single person on the team, letting them know that he’s back, that’s leadership,” UCLA coach Bob Chesney said. “The confidence I think that was gained from that, from him being back, and the confidence he was portraying and showing to them, exuding, that was certainly something that they all felt and understood.”

With 35 seconds left in the half, Dieffenbach raced backward to evade pressure after taking a shotgun snap. He was hit in the legs by defensive tackle Carter Janki as he jumped and threw the ball away and landed hard on his left arm. He remained down on the ground for more than three minutes before being escorted off the field by a trainer.

Dieffenbach remained in the locker room for the Bruins’ next three series. With Iamaleava under center, the Bruins gained just 23 yards in 15 plays as Illinois cut an early deficit to 12-7.

But Dieffenbach returned to the sideline to a loud ovation from the crowd and re-entered the game with 55 seconds remaining in the third quarter. On his first drive back, he led an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass to Semaje Morgan.

“That crowd reaction was unbelievable,” Dieffenbach said. “I mean, that was one of the best moments of my life hearing that crowd. And just to feed off that energy and go in there and go score a touchdown, it was it was unbelievable”

It’s the second time this season Dieffenbach has returned from the locker room in such fashion.

Against Michigan State on Oct. 24, Dieffenbach got his ankle stepped on just before halftime and had to leave the game. He returned after the break, and on his first pass after the injury, he threw a 63-yard touchdown pass.

“You can sort of come to your own conclusions there,” Chesnee said. “To go back in there and to lead the team down the field and score after laying down and having to put yourself in back in the locker room and then in the tent, there’s a lot that he had to go through there. But, you know, he’s a warrior. It’s what he’s growing and becoming that I’m really excited about.”

The Bruins lost starter Nico Iamaleava — Madden Iamalaeva’s older brother — to a season-ending knee injury Oct. 10. Dieffenbach, a transfer from Cal Poly, is 5-0 as UCLA’s starter after replacing him.

He finished 13 of 20 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

“I just told myself and told the huddle, I was like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s go score a touchdown right here,’” Dieffenbach said. “We just kept moving the chains and then were able to find end zone. It was pretty cool.”

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