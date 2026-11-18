VIENNA (AP) — Ukraine on Wednesday denounced a proposal by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency to appoint a Russian official sanctioned by Kyiv to a senior position at the U.N. nuclear watchdog in Vienna.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called the proposed appointment of Alexey Ferapontov as deputy director general “categorically unacceptable” and urged IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi to “abandon this appointment" in a post on X.

In a note sent Nov. 16 to all 35 members of the IAEA Board of Governors, which was seen by The Associated Press, Grossi proposed the nomination of Ferapontov to the position of deputy director general in the Department of Nuclear Energy.

The note also proposed a candidate from the United States to the position of deputy director general in the Department of Management, and a candidate from North Macedonia to become director in the Department of Safeguards.

Grossi suggested holding an informal briefing about the senior appointments with members of the board this week. According to the IAEA’s Statute and staff regulations, the IAEA director general has the authority to appoint staff members.

Under sanctions in Ukraine

“Ferapontov is subject to Ukrainian sanctions for his involvement in Russia’s attempts to legitimize the illegal seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” Sybiha wrote on X. “Officials implicated in such violations should face accountability, not be rewarded with senior positions in international organizations,” he added.

“Appointing a senior official from the Russian authority complicit in legitimizing Russia’s illegal seizure of the plant would be an unacceptable endorsement of impunity and a serious blow to the Agency’s credibility,” Sybiha noted.

Ferapontov is currently deputy head of Rostechnadzor, Russia’s Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service.

The Russian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been under Russian control since early in Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine . Although the plant is not operating , it needs reliable external power to cool its six shut-down reactors and spent fuel to avoid any catastrophic nuclear incidents.

The plant is near the front line and has been occupied by Russia since March 2022. Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for shelling close to the plant.

On Nov. 8 the site experienced its 27th complete loss of off-site power since the start of the conflict, according to the IAEA. The external power line has since been restored, but diesel fuel reserves that are necessary for emergency generators have been reduced at the plant, the IAEA warned.

Grossi wants to become the next UN chief

Sybiha also referred to Grossi’s campaign to become the next U.N. Secretary-General , stressing the importance of the “independence and impartiality” of the IAEA.

“There can be no room for political considerations or external influence in decisions of such importance,” he wrote.

Grossi confirmed his plans to appoint Ferapontov as deputy director general in the IAEA’s Department for Nuclear Energy during a news conference on Wednesday on the first day of a regular meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna. Grossi said the criteria in making such appointments relate to the “technical experience and the technical capacities” of the appointees.

“When I appoint somebody, I’m not appointing a country, I am not appointing a policy, I am not appointing preferences in this regard,” Grossi said. “We are appointing the person and individual that has the capacities to fulfill that position.”

Grossi added that in the specific case related to Ferapontov, “it’s a very well-known expert in areas like nuclear safety, nuclear security and others.”

The post of deputy director general in the IAEA’s Department for Nuclear Energy became vacant after the IAEA in September suspended the previous incumbent, Mikhail Chudakov, a Russian senior official who had a decades-long career in Russia’s nuclear industry.

Chudakov reportedly promoted a book he published under a pseudonym among a U.N. youth group that allegedly contained degrading comments about feminism and LGBT people and expressed support for authoritarian government. The IAEA never commented publicly on the suspension. Bloomberg first reported about Chudakov’s suspension.

The IAEA has six deputy director-general posts.

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