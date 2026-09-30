Ukraine to present ‘wish list’ for new Russia sanctions under Graham law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine will present the Trump administration and Congress this week with a wish list of Russian companies, vessels and individuals it would like to see hit with U.S. sanctions under a new law signed by President Donald Trump this month, according to a senior Ukrainian diplomat.

Denys Sienik, the chargé d’affaires at Ukraine’s embassy in Washington, said the top priority should be several Russian companies that are producing components for Russia’s version of Starlink , a satellite internet system that Moscow hopes to complete by the end of the year. The main firm setting up the network is already under U.S. sanctions but those producing the components for it are not.

Sienik said if Russia is able to complete the “constellation” of satellites for its project, it will be able to attack Ukraine at will with real-time information, which could prove devastating in the short term, particularly during the looming winter . Ukraine would also like to have access to Starlink services inside of Russia so that it can go after targets there, he said.

Ukraine also would like to see tougher measures against ships believed to be part of Russia’s ghost fleet , which are used to circumvent restrictions on selling oil, Sienik said.

The administration faces an Oct. 18 deadline to decide which Russian entities, if any, it will sanction under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which Trump signed into law on Sept. 18.

In addition to those asks, Ukraine is also seeking administration and American industry condemnation of Russian attacks on American companies’ operations on Ukrainian soil, Sienik said.