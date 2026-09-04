UMass ends its 16-game losing streak with a 37-21 win over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Pop Watson III passed for 197 yards and three touchdowns as UMass ended a 16-game losing streak with a 37-21 win over Rutgers in the season-opener for both teams on Thursday night.

It ended the longest current losing streak in the FBS. The Minutemen's last win against an FBS school was against Army in 2023.

Watson connected with Elijah Faulkner on two touchdowns and Joseph Griffin Jr. for one touchdown as UMass built a 24-7 halftime lead. It was the Minutemen's first halftime lead against a power conference school since leading Mississippi State in 2017.

Curtis Kimmons IV added a 17-yard TD run to push the UMass lead to 37-14 late in the fourth quarter.

KJ Duff, an AP All-America second-team wide receiver caught three TD passes for Rutgers.

The Takeaway

Watson effectively scattered his 18 completions among seven UMass receivers. The transfer from Virginia Tech was equally comfortable throwing and running the ball primarily out of the shotgun. He picked up 40 yards on six carries, leading UMass to scores in 7 of its 10 drives.

Rutgers continued its defensive woes from last season where it allowed at least 30 points in 8 of its 12 games. New quarterback Dylan Lonergan had mixed results in his Rutgers debut. He passed for 242 yards and two touchdowns but threw four interceptions and lost a fumble.

Up Next

UMass plays Sacred Heart on Sept. 12.

Rutgers is at Boston College on Sept. 11.

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