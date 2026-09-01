UN report finds Syria was building a nuclear reactor in Deir el-Zour under former President Assad

VIENNA (AP) — Inspectors with the U.N. nuclear watchdog visited several sites in Syria in August and carried out verification work, according to a confidential report circulated to member states and seen Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Based on this visit, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that it is “able to establish that the former Syrian authorities had failed to report nuclear material, facilities and activates as required under the NPT Safeguards Agreement.

This information included a nuclear reactor under construction in Deir el-Zour , a fuel fabrication plant and another site used for fuel storage during the rule of former President Bashar Assad .