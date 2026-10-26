Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

United flight turned around after report of passenger making a terroristic threat

A flight returned to Las Vegas following a security threat; authorities arrested the passenger for making a terror claim

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
United flight turned around after report of passenger making a terroristic threat
United flight turned around after report of passenger making a terroristic threat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A United Airlines flight was diverted back to Las Vegas shortly after takeoff over the weekend due to what police said was a report of a passenger making a terroristic threat.

Las Vegas police said they detained a 25-year-old passenger after the report on the Saturday night flight headed to Newark, New Jersey. The man was arrested on charges of making a threat or providing false information regarding an act of terrorism.

Police did not immediately provide more details on what the man is accused of doing or saying. The Federal Aviation Administration said the flight crew had reported a “passenger disturbance” on the flight.

An attorney listed for the man did not immediately return a request for comment. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

The scheduled redeye flight returned to the airport less than an hour after departing, according to Flightradar24 data.

United confirmed that the flight with 150 passengers on board returned safely to Las Vegas to address a “potential security concern.” The flight was delayed overnight and departed for Newark on Sunday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it will investigate the incident and said in an email to The Associated Press there have been over 1,400 unruly passenger incidents so far in 2026.

—-

Associated Press writer Rio Yamat contributed to this report.

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. Milei se resiste por ahora a reconocer el triunfo de Lula y suma tensión al vínculo bilateral con Brasil
    1

    Milei se resiste por ahora a reconocer el triunfo de Lula y suma más tensión en el vínculo bilateral con Brasil

  2. Milei le pidió a su gabinete cerrar filas con el plan económico: se ausentó Patricia Bullrich
    2

    Milei le pidió a su gabinete cerrar filas con el plan económico: se ausentó Patricia Bullrich

  3. Se dispara el dólar ante el real en Brasil tras el triunfo de Lula: registró su mayor salto desde 1999
    3

    Elecciones en Brasil: qué pasa con el real y con las acciones tras el triunfo de Lula

  4. Qué puede pasar con la estrategia de Flavio Bolsonaro para anular el balotaje
    4

    Elecciones en Brasil: qué puede pasar con la estrategia de Flavio Bolsonaro para anular el balotaje