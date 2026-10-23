University enrollment drops 2% in Michigan, first drop in three years

Lake Superior State University, Eastern Michigan University and Northern Michigan University were hit hardest this fall as enrollment declined at Michigan’s 15 public universities, according to preliminary data posted this week by the Michigan Association of State Universities.

Combined enrollment at the 15 schools had been declining since 2011, when it peaked at 301,919 students, then took a plunge during the coronavirus pandemic. But it began to increase and essentially remained flat for the past three years, with 2025 enrollment hitting 259,330 students.

But this fall, overall head count totaled 254,107 students, a drop of 2% from the previous year, with nearly every public university experiencing a decline, according to the report . The highest drop in student headcount was among graduate students, which declined nearly 5%.

Among the most pronounced enrollment losses were those at two public universities in the Upper Peninsula: LSSU — which experienced the highest rate of student loss, dropping from 1,440 to 1,232 students, or about 14% —and NMU, which saw an enrollment decline of 7,386 to 6,961 students, a nearly 6% drop.

EMU saw a decline of 12,176 to 11,468 students, also a roughly 6% enrollment drop.

Not far behind and each losing about 5% were:

Michigan State University, the state’s second-largest university, experienced a nearly 2% enrollment loss, from 51,838 students to 50,941.

The only universities whose enrollment did not decline were the University of Michigan, which grew about 1% to 54,181 students; U-M Flint, which grew about 2% to 7,258 students; and Wayne State University, where enrollment essentially remained flat at 24,182 students.

Two factors are driving the enrollment drop, including “the continued demographic challenge of a declining number of high school graduates,” said Dan Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities.

Next year will mark the 20th year of Michigan’s diminishing high school student pipeline, Hurley said.

“It is not a new challenge but it is evident this year,” Hurley said.

The other notable factor, Hurley said, is federal policy under the Trump administration that includes travel bans from certain countries and vetting of student social media that has turned away international students at the state’s public universities.

“The graduate student headcount is a direct reflection of federal policy as it involves international student visas and it’s particularly frustrating,” said Hurley, who suggested that could be the reason for decline at many universities, including Michigan Tech.

The Trump administration’s rationale for its policies have included national security, immigration enforcement and more federal oversight of universities.

It is good that the state offers several scholarships, including the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, and that institutions offer financial aid, Hurley said.

“If we didn’t have that … I think the numbers would be much more stark,” he said.

This story was originally published by Bridge Michigan and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.