BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A university lecturer from Serbia's student-led movement on Thursday became Parliament speaker as last month's election winners moved to govern after toppling long-ruling strongman Aleksandar Vucic and his party.

Lawmakers backed Aleksandar Cupic with 140 votes in the 250-member assembly, while Vucic's party candidate received 97. The vote reflected the Students’ List group comfortable majority over the Serbian Progressive Party, which had ruled virtually unchallenged for 14 years.

The new student-backed lawmakers , including Cupic, are mostly teachers, professors and experts with established careers but little or no political experience. Their entry into Parliament marks the first time in Serbia that a grassroots protest movement has won the majority needed to form a government.

“I have been given a huge honor, obligation and responsibility,” Cupic said. He promised to restore Parliament's dignity and “dialogue and tolerance” among the lawmakers. “I pledge to be strict and just in this position, as I always have been in life."

The Oct. 25 parliamentary election marked a major shift for Serbia, where Vucic and his party had controlled all levels of power and were accused of stifling democratic freedoms while allowing crime and corruption to flourish . Vucic has denied the accusations.

The students' election victory came after they led anti-corruption protests for two years in response to a canopy collapse at a train station in northern Serbia that killed 16 people in November 2024. Many blamed the disaster on rampant corruption in construction projects.

Cupic's election as Parliament speaker followed more than two days of heated debate dominated by Vucic's accusations that his opponents were attacking and pressuring him and his party, though they still control the government administration and other state institutions. A new government must be voted into office within 90 days after the new Parliament's first session.

As speaker, Cupic will also serve as Serbia's acting president. Vucic resigned in September when he decided to run for prime minister. Cupic is expected to schedule soon an early presidential election, which must be held by the end of the year.

Vucic has accused the students of “revolutionary terror” in his daily appearances in loyal media outlets and social networks, following a surge in postelection arrests that included officials, police officers and a private bank owner who allegedly attempted to siphon off money.

Serbia is a candidate for European Union membership, but its bid stalled under Vucic because of democratic backsliding and close ties with Russia.